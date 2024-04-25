Twins call up Woods Richardson to start Thursday’s game, option Henriquez

The Minnesota Twins are calling up Simeon Woods Richardson from Triple-A St. Paul to start Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins officially announced the move Thursday morning and optioned Ronny Henriquez back to St. Paul.

It’s Woods Richardson’s second call-up this season, as he was the 27th man for the club’s doubleheader at Detroit on April 13, when he provided a huge boost with five innings of two-run ball. He’ll now try to help the Twins finish off a four-game sweep of the White Sox.

Henriquez made one appearance for the Twins after his promotion on Monday, pitching two shutout innings of relief with two hits allowed, one walk and two strikeouts on Monday night against the White Sox.