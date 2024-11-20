Twins adds two pitchers to help fill 40-man roster

The Minnesota Twins are calling up two pitchers to join their main dugout as the organization looks to fill its 40-man roster.

The right-handed pitchers include Travis Adams and Marco Raya, who have played for both Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul.

Adams, 24, pitched for both teams in the 2024 season, combining to go 5-9 with a 3.90 ERA with 35 walks, 118 strikeouts and a .234 opponent batting average in 26 games.

His 118 strikeouts were ranked the third-best among all Twin farmhands.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Raya spent most of the 2024 season with Double-A Wichita, posting 44 walks and 99 strikeouts in 24 starts for the Wind Surge. After being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul, he made one start pitching 5 scoreless innings.

The Twins say Raya is currently ranked as the club’s fifth-best prospect by MLB.com and FanGraphs.

With the additions, the Twins now have 37 players on their major league roster, with 21 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, five outfielders and three utility players.