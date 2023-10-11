Twins activate Buxton to replace Kirilloff on ALDS roster

Facing elimination, the Minnesota Twins have made a huge roster move due to injury.

Wednesday afternoon, MLB approved the Twins activating Byron Buxton to the ALDS roster ahead of Game 4 of the Twins-Astros matchup. He’ll replace Alex Kirilloff, who the team says suffered an injury.

Due to league rules, Kirilloff won’t be eligible to play in the ALCS if the Twins are able to beat Houston on Wednesday and Friday nights. He would be eligible to play if the Twins made it to the World Series.

Buxton hasn’t played for the Twins since early August due to injuries, although he did have a brief rehab stint for the St. Paul Saints before being shut down.

He’s not in the team’s opening lineup for Game 4.

The Twins will have Joe Ryan on the mound to start Game 4 while the Astros are expected to start Jose Urquidy.

Target Field gates are set to open at 4 p.m. ahead of the 6:07 p.m. first pitch. The game shifted to primetime from its initially scheduled 1:07 p.m. start time due to Texas sweeping Baltimore Tuesday night.