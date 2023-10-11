Facing elimination, Twins set to host Astros in primetime for Game 4 of ALDS

After a disappointing showing that resulted in a 9-1 loss Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS, the Minnesota Twins’ backs are against the wall but they’re not out of it yet.

The teams will meet again at Target Field Wednesday night for Game 4 of the series. If the Twins win, the decisive Game 5 will be played Friday night in Houston. If Houston wins, Minnesota’s season is over.

The Twins will have Joe Ryan on the mound to start Game 4 while the Astros are expected to start Jose Urquidy.

Target Field gates are set to open at 4 p.m. ahead of the 6:07 p.m. first pitch. The game shifted to primetime from its initially scheduled 1:07 p.m. start time due to Texas sweeping Baltimore Tuesday night.

Twins World Series champions Gary Gaetti and Dan Gladden are scheduled to toss and catch the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Tickets can be found online.