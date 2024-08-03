Twins 1st round pick Kaelen Culpepper visits Target Field

Twins first round draft pick Kaelen Culpepper got his first taste of Target Field on Friday. Culpepper, a shortstop at Kansas State, was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the first round on July 14.

Before the Twins game against the White Sox, Culpepper took some batting practice in their indoor cages while using, and breaking, one of Carlos Correa’s bats.

“Then the second swing it just snapped. So now I’m here and I’m in debt to Correa,” Culpepper told the media Friday night.

Culpepper also threw out the ceremonial first pitch and will fly to Fort Myers, Florida on Saturday where he’ll start his journey in the Twins minor league system.

