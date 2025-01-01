TRIA Prep Sports Salute – Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy (12/31/24)

This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to Minnehaha Academy’s Addi Mack.

Mack shined for No. 3 Minnehaha Academy in a 71-39 win over Stewartville on a historic Saturday night as the senior guard surpassed 4,000 career points.

Mack scored the Redhawks’ first four points Saturday, knocking down a free throw to reach the milestone to become the second Minnesota girls high school basketball player to reach 4,000 points.

Braham’s Rachel Dahlman is the state’s all-time leader having totaled 5,060 points in her career that concluded in 2013.

