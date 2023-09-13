TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 12 – Becker honors legendary football coach Dwight Lundeen
For the first time in his 54 seasons coaching at Becker High School, Dwight Lundeen got to coach his team in a stadium that bears his name.
Click the video box on this page to see this week’s KSTP Sports / TRIA Prep Salute to legendary Becker football coach Dwight Lundeen
Before last week’s home opener, the community christened their newly-renovated football field as “Dwight Lundeen Stadium”.
Lundeen founded the Becker football program in 1970 and has been the only head coach they’ve ever had.
His 392 career wins rank second all-time, behind only Verndale coach Mike Mahlen’s 428.