TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 12 – Becker honors legendary football coach Dwight Lundeen

Becker high school dedicates stadium to legendary longtime coach Dwight Lundeen

For the first time in his 54 seasons coaching at Becker High School, Dwight Lundeen got to coach his team in a stadium that bears his name.

Before last week's home opener, the community christened their newly-renovated football field as "Dwight Lundeen Stadium".

Before last week’s home opener, the community christened their newly-renovated football field as “Dwight Lundeen Stadium”.

Lundeen founded the Becker football program in 1970 and has been the only head coach they’ve ever had.

His 392 career wins rank second all-time, behind only Verndale coach Mike Mahlen’s 428.