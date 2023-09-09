Becker football caps off stadium dedication with 53-21 win over Providence Academy

Dwight Lundeen started the football program in Becker in 1970, the program is still going strong, and so is Lundeen as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Their new stadium in now named after him, and the night was capped off with a 32 point win over Providence Academy.

Friday night was football game 561 in Becker history, and win 392. Lundeen’s career coaching record now sits at 392-166-3. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in 2023.

Becker will host Holy Angels on Friday September 15.

Providence Academy drops to 1-1, they will travel to Chisago Lakes next Friday.