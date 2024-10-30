TRIA Prep Salute, Oct. 29: Robbinsdale Armstrong football a favorite in Class 5A

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Robbinsdale Armstrong football team, one of the best in Class 5A.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Oct. 29th TRIA Prep Salute***

Armstrong continued its unbeaten season with a 34 point win over St. Louis Park last weekend in the section semifinals.

Armstrong hosts Robbinsdale district rival Cooper in the section final Friday.