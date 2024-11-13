TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 12: Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addi Mack commits to Maryland

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addi Mack. She committed to Maryland on Tuesday. Michigan and Wisconsin were among here runner-ups. The hometown Gophers made an offer, but weren’t in the mix in the end.

Mack is one of the best scorers in Minnesota high school basketball history. She has 3,661 career varsity points entering her senior season. Her 2023-24 statistics: 32.1 ppg; 5.3 rpg; 6.3 apg and 5.2 spg.

Mack is a 4-star recruit and ranked in the top-100, per ESPN.