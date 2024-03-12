Timberwolves: Towns has surgery, will be reevaluated in 4 weeks

A week after suffering a left meniscus tear, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has undergone surgery.

The team announced the update Tuesday, adding that Towns will be reevaluated in four weeks.

No other updates regarding his condition or timeline are being released at this time.

It’s unclear when he suffered the injury but it appears to have been in the March 4 game against Portland, a win in which he played 21 minutes. The Wolves held on to be Indiana two days later but have lost their last two games, slipping to third in the Western Conference in the process.

Towns was averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and a career-best 42.3% from three, earning him his fourth All-Star appearance.

The Timberwolves are back in action Tuesday night at the Clippers, who are now just two games behind Minnesota.