Source: Karl-Anthony Towns injures meniscus, severity still unclear

One of the star players for the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly out “indefinitely” due to what is said to be a meniscus injury.

A source confirmed to KSTP Sports that Karl-Anthony Towns injured cartilage in his left knee and is working to get second opinions on it. That source added that the team and Towns are still weighing whether or not surgery will be required, which could determine how much of the season Towns will miss.

If he requires surgery, he’d likely miss the rest of the season, which would be a massive blow to the team in the midst of its best season in franchise history and with goals of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Previously, the team said Towns would miss Thursday’s game against the Pacers for knee soreness.

Towns has played in 60 of Minnesota’s 62 games so far this season, averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and a career-best 42.3% from three, earning him his four All-Star appearance.

The Timberwolves are currently first in the Western Conference and have the second-best record in the NBA.

CLICK HERE for full Timberwolves coverage from KSTP Sports.