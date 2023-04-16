Timberwolves open playoffs at Denver Sunday night

Just two days after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center to cement their spot in the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to open their first-round series in Denver.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves tied the regular season series 2-2. Denver is 10-6 against the Northwest Division, and Minnesota is 8-8 against division opponents.

Denver won the last regular season meeting against Minnesota 146-112 on Feb. 8. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 30 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 19 points.

Led by reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Denver is second in the league with 28.9 assists per game. Jokic leads the team averaging 9.8 himself.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 6.7.

Edwards leads the Timberwolves in scoring at 24.6 per game while Karl-Anthony Towns is second at 20.8. Rudy Gobert, the team’s big summer acquisition, leads the team with 11.6 rebounds per game and shoots a team-best 65.9% from the field.

Minnesota and Denver are set to tip off Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. (CT).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.