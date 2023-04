Postgame reaction: Wolves review win over Thunder and look ahead to matchup with Nuggets

KSTP Sports spoke with Wolves coach Chris Finch and Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley Jr. following the Friday night win over Oklahoma City. The Wolves move on to play Denver in the first round of the playoffs in a best-of-7. Game 1 is Sunday night in Denver at 9:30 p.m. Central.

***Click the video box above to hear from Finch, Towns, Gobert, and Conley Jr.***

Below is a preview of the Wolves-Nuggets series:

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 226.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the Western Conference first round. Denver and Minnesota tied the regular season series 2-2. The Nuggets won the last regular season meeting 146-112 on Feb. 8. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 30 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 19 points.

The Nuggets have gone 34-18 against Western Conference teams. Denver is second in the league with 28.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 9.8.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Bruce Brown is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (illness), Jamal Murray: day to day (thumb), Aaron Gordon: day to day (shoulder), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: day to day (face), Nikola Jokic: day to day (calf).

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand).

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Denver, with Games 3 and 4 at Target Center Friday and Sunday the 23rd.