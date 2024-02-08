Wolves’ Towns to compete 3-point contest, Edwards in skills challenge over All-Star weekend

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending two players to the NBA All-Star Game for just the fifth time in team history this year and they’ll both compete in other challenges over the weekend.

The league announced participants for those events on Thursday, including Anthony Edwards in the skills challenge and Karl-Anthony Towns in the three-point contest.

Towns, who has appeared in three other All-Star Games in his career, also participated in both the skills and three-point competitions over All-Star weekend in the past, winning the skills challenge as a rookie in 2016 and taking home the three-point crown in 2022. He’s one of only two bigs participating in the three-point challenge this year, joining Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

Edwards will be making his second consecutive All-Star appearance but hasn’t participated in any of the related contests during All-Star weekend before, except for the Rising Stars Challenge in 2022. He’ll be on a team with the past two No. 1 overall draft picks, Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero.

All-Star Weekend will run from Feb. 16-18, with the skills and three-point challenges set for Saturday night and the weekend ending with the All-Star Game on Sunday night.