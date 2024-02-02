Wolves’ Edwards and Towns named as Western Conference reserves for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns were both named NBA Western Conference All-Stars Thursday night.

For Edwards, this will be his second consecutive All-Star appearance, becoming the fourth player in Timberwolves history to be named to multiple NBA All-Star games. Towns earns his fourth All-Star nod and joins Kevin Garnett (10x) as the only players in franchise history with four or more All-Star appearances.

It’s the fifth time in team history the Timberwolves have had two players make the All-Star Game with the most recent in 2018 when Towns and Jimmy Butler were All-Stars.

If the Timberwolves beat the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Minnesota head coach Chris Finch and his assistants will coach the Western Conference All-Stars.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, February 18 (7:00 p.m. CST).