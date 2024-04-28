Timberwolves go for sweep Sunday against Phoenix

The Minnesota Timberwolves are aiming to sweep the Suns on Sunday.

Up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series after Friday’s win, the Timberwolves have a chance to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. It would be the first time the Timberwolves have ever swept an opponent in the playoffs.

It’d also be the first — and possibly only — sweep of the round, as the only other series where each team hasn’t won at least one game is Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans, which the Thunder will try to turn into a sweep on Monday night.

If Minnesota loses on Sunday, the Wolves will have another chance to eliminate Phoenix on Tuesday night back home at Target Center.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m.