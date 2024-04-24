NBA releases Game 5 schedule scenarios for Timberwolves

The NBA has released an updated schedule for the start times of any playoff matchups that need a fifth game in the first round.

The new schedule was released overnight Wednesday morning, showing the start times, dates and networks for the different playoff scenarios across the league. This comes hours after the Minnesota Timberwolves took a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the first round of playoffs, winning 105-93.

RELATED: Locker room and podium reaction following the Timberwolves convincing Game 2 win over Suns

Here are the start dates and times for the Timberwolves for various Game 5 scenarios across the league:

If Philadelphia/New York, Phoenix/Minnesota, Orlando/Cleveland and Indiana/Milwaukee all need a game 5, the Timberwolves will play at 8:30 p.m. CT on April 30 on TNT.

If the Timberwolves/Suns and Philadelphia/New York need a Game 5 in addition to Indiana/Milwaukee, Minnesota will play at 8:30 p.m. CT on April 30 on TNT.

If the Timberwolves/Suns and Orlando/Cleveland matchups need a Game 5 in addition to Indiana/Milwaukee, game time is at 8:30 p.m. CT on April 30 on TNT.

If only Minnesota and Phoenix need a Game 5 in addition to Indiana and Milwaukee, game time for Minnesota is at 9 p.m. on April 30 on TNT.

