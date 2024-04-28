Sunday’s St. Paul Saints game postponed due to rain

For the second time in three days, Mother Nature has forced the St. Paul Saints to postpone a game.

The club officially announced the postponement of Sunday’s game at around 2:30 p.m. due to excessive rain, which also pushed Friday’s game to a doubleheader on Saturday.

Since the Rochester Red Wings aren’t scheduled to come back to CHS Field this season, the Saints say the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the club visits Rochester from May 28-June 2, although the exact date for the makeup game hasn’t yet been determined.

Sunday’s game was also supposed to feature special “Peanuts” jerseys. Because gates did open, some fans were able to claim theirs but fans who didn’t get their specialty jersey can pick them up during normal business hours or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

All fans with tickets to Sunday’s game will get a voucher to be used for any future regular-season game this season.

St. Paul is back in action Tuesday when Louisville comes to town.