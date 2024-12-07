Strong finish propels Eden Prairie to 60-50 win over Prior Lake

The Eden Prairie Eagles swooped in and stole one late from the Prior Lake Lakers 60-50 after trailing for most of the game.

A 12-2 run to close out the final few minutes helped the Eagles to a comfortable finish but for a large part of the game Eden Prairie chased the Lakers.

Prior Lake jumped out to a 10-0 lead hounding the Eagles defensively and finishing around the rim including two buckets from Alaya Carter.

The Eagles got themselves on the board thanks to back-to-back buckets from Ella Hardwick.

Eden Prairie clawed back into the game as the first half wore on and Rae Ehrman provided 9 first-half points to aid the cause. At the half, Prior Lake clung to a 29-23 lead with Bree Bowman leading the way with 10 points and Toni Fisher adding 7 of her own.

In the second half, the two Division 1 commits, Tori Schlagel (South Dakota) and Ehrman (Montana) led the charge for Eden Prairie.

The duo combined for 27 of the Eagles 37 second-half points. Ehrman scored 21 points leading all scorers and Schlagel supplemented that with 18 points (15 coming in the second half).

Eden Prairie now on a four-game winning streak will host Hudson on Tuesday at Eden Prairie High School.