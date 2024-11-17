State Football: Alexandria earns first Prep Bowl berth in 30 years with 42-20 win over Owatonna

Alexandria steamrolled Owatonna 42-20 in the Class 5A State Semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium and will face Elk River for the title on Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m.

The Cardinals’ aerial attack was led by quarterback Chase Thompson and wide receiver Mason Gorghuber who combined for four touchdowns.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ extended highlights of the Class 5A State Football Semifinal between Alexandria and Owatonna

A slight hiccup before the half where Thompson threw a pick-six to Blake Davison making it 28-14 at the break.

But, Alexandria’s defense stood tall to open the second half and Thompson got back on track. The Cardinals quarterback found his favorite target Gorghuber for their fourth and final touchdown connection of the night.

Gorghuber added four touchdown receptions to his already impressive season tally, which is now up to 21 heading into his final high school game.

The Cardinals tacked on one final score in the fourth quarter as Thompson found Evan Kludt for a 17-yard touchdown giving Alexandria a 42-14 lead.

Thompson finished the game 24-for-38 throwing for 396 yards and five total touchdowns. Over half of his 34 touchdown passes this season have found the reliable hands of Gorghuber.

Owatonna scored a late touchdown as backup quarterback Michael Heitkamp hit Nolan Ginskey for a 27-yard touchdown and after a failed point after the game finished 42-20.