Boys State Hoops: Cretin-Derham Hall halts Farmington’s historic run in 57-56 4A Quarterfinal thriller

Cretin-Derham Hall led Farmington most most of their Class 4A State Boys Basketball quarterfinal, but needed a defensive stop in the final seconds to preserve a 57-56 win.

The clash with Cretin-Derham Hall marked Farmington’s return to the State Tournament for the first time in 87 years. Their only other appearance came in 1937.

Cretin-Derham Hall’s JoJo Mitchell led the Raiders with 23 points, 17 came in the first half as Cretin-Derham Hall took a 31-28 lead to halftime.

The Raiders went on a run early in the second half to push their lead to 12 with 12:11 left in the game.

After trailing most of the game, Farmington tied the game on a pair of Tyler Beckwith free throws with 1:10 remaining.

But on Cretin-Derham Hall’s next possession – Miles Bollinger’s three pointer put the Raiders up 57-54 with :40 left to play.



After two Brandon Hrncir free throws got Farmington back within one, a final Tigers possession got Beckwith a look at a go-ahead runner with :03 to go, but the shot rimmed out. The rebound bounced out of bounds, allowing Cretin-Derham Hall to hang on for the win.

Cretin-Derham Hall advances to the Class 4A State Semifinals on Thursday, where they’ll face top-seed Wayzata at 6:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

