State Baseball: Cinderella Forest Lake upsets 2-seed Farmington in 4A Quarterfinal

Forest Lake pitcher Keenan Bjork powered his Rangers to a 1-0 upset win over 2nd-seed Farmington with a masterful complete-game 5-hitter in the Class AAAA State Baseball Quarterfinals at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Forest Lake was 8-11 late in the season and still entered the Section Playoffs with a sub-.500 record of 10-11, but now a seventh straight win has them into Friday’s noon AAAA State Semifinal against either East Ridge / Eastview at CHS Field.

Forest Lake scored the only run of the game when Nolan Dumonceau sent an RBI double to the left-center field wall in the 3rd inning.

Bjork’s six strikeouts and several defensive gems from the Ranger fielders made that lone run hold up.

Farmington starter Joe Baldus also went the full seven, only allowing six hits with seven strikeouts.

In their final at-bat, Farmington had a the tying run at first with nobody out and runners at second and third with one out – but a Bjork strikeout and pop-out ended the game.

The Tigers stranded eight runners throughout the game.

