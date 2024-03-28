St. Paul Saints cancel home-opener Friday due to snow

For the second year in a row, snow is delaying the St. Paul Saints’ home-opener.

The Saints announced that Friday’s scheduled game is canceled and won’t be made up, and Saturday’s game will now be the home-opener.

“Despite extensive work by the Saints grounds crew over the last 48 hours, the roughly foot and a half of snow that fell on CHS Field from March 24-26 has made the field unplayable for the March 29 home opener,” the team said in its announcement.

The decision gives crews 48 hours to get the field ready for Saturday’s game against Columbus. Minnesota’s Weather Authority forecasts high temperatures in the mid-40s on Friday, which should also help with those efforts.

Fans who bought tickets to Friday’s game online or over the phone will have vouchers automatically put on their accounts equal to the value of their tickets, the Saints say, and those vouchers can be used for any other regular-season game this year. Those who bought tickets in person will have to exchange their tickets at the box office.

Additionally, the baby blue hoodie giveaway slated for Friday will be moved to April 12.