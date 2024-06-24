Sports Wrap, June 23: Twins, Lynx, Wolves, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was a look at the crazy week for the Twins. Bigger picture, who do you trust in the bullpen? Also, any chance Brooks Lee and Matt Wallner come up from St. Paul soon?

Note: The segment was taped prior to Pablo Lopez’s brilliant start late Sunday afternoon in Oakland

***Click the video box above to watch Sports Wrap Part I from Sun. June 23rd on the Twins***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the red-hot Lynx, this week’s NBA and NHL Drafts, the Loons, and Game 7 Monday night in the Stanley Cup Finals.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from June 23rd***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.