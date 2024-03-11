Source: Vikings sign Greenard and Van Ginkel, re-sign Brandel and Quessenberry

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly made some major roster moves and lost one key player.

A source confirmed to KSTP Sports that the team has reached a deal with pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, formerly of the Houston Texans, to a four-year deal worth $76 million, with $42 million of that being guaranteed. The 26-year-old had 12 1/2 sacks last season.

Additionally, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is getting a two-year deal worth $20 million to join the Vikings, a source confirmed. The 28-year-old has spent his entire five-year career with Miami and had his best season last year, notching 6 sacks, 58 tackles, 8 passes defended and an interception while playing in all 17 games.

The NFL’s legal tampering period opened late Monday morning — deals will officially be able to be signed starting Wednesday — meaning it could be a very busy next few days for the Vikings.

In addition, offensive tackle David Quessenberry and guard Blake Brandel have also re-signed with the team. KSTP Sports has been told Quessenberry’s new deal is one year and $2 million.

Quessenberry was going to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on Wednesday while Brandel would’ve been a restricted free agent.

While Quessenberry had his first season with the team in 2023, he started four times. Meanwhile, Brandel was chosen by the team if the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has started five times in the past three seasons. As previously reported by KSTP Sports, Brandel was also re-signed in February of last year.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the agent for quarterback Kirk Cousins announced the veteran QB is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta, which will have a massive impact on Minnesota’s remaining offseason.