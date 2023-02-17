Vikings re-sign Brandel, Tonga

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed a member of the offensive line and one from the defensive line, the team announced Friday.

Minnesota agreed to a new deal with backup offensive tackle Blake Brandel and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, who were set to become exclusive rights free agents.

Brandel was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played in 22 games since 2021, including a larger role last season when starter Christian Darrisaw was forced to miss time due to injury.

However, Brandel also suffered an MCL injury that sidelined him for the last several weeks of the regular season. While he returned for the team’s wild-card loss to New York, he played sparingly.

Outside of both tackle spots, Brandel has also taken reps in practice at center.

Tonga was a seventh-round pick by Chicago in 2021 but joined Minnesota in October.

He appeared in 11 games for the Vikings in 2022, totaling a career-high 28 tackles, four pass breakups, two quarterback hits and a half sack.