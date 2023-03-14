Source: Vikings bringing back Bradbury on 3-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings are keeping the man in the middle of their offensive line.

A source confirmed to KSTP Sports on Tuesday that the team reached an agreement on a three-year deal with center Garrett Bradbury, who was a free agent.

KSTP Sports’ Darren “Doogie” Wolfson reports that the Vikings pushed hard to keep Bradbury, the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and one other team was heavily in the mix.

The source says the new deal totals $15.75 million over three years.

After a rocky first three seasons in Minnesota, Bradbury seemed to show good improvement last year under new coach Kevin O’Connell. Now, he remains in the middle of the offensive line.

The news comes the same day the Vikings reportedly restructured Kirk Cousins’ contract to save some cap space.

