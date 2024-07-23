Single-game Vikings tickets go on sale Thursday

Vikings fans looking to attend a game this fall will be able to purchase single-game tickets this Thursday.

According to the Vikings, a limited number of single-game tickets for the team’s home games will be on sale this Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. central.

Single-game tickets for preseason, which can run as low as $15, and regular season tickets, which run as low as $76 contests, will be available online through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be in limited supply and only go on sale following presale opportunities for Vikings Season Ticket Members.

As previously reported, the Vikings regular season begins on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New York Giants, but the first home game will be the following week against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 15. Another game fans may want tickets for will be Week 14 when former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota with the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE for KSTP SPORTS full Vikings coverage.