Vikings release 2024 schedule

The 2024 schedule Minnesota Vikings schedule was finally released Wednesday night, with matchups against familiar foes and former quarterbacks.

Highlights from the schedule include two primetime games — Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football and a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 15 — along with a Week 5 game against the New York Jets in London.

Another notable game is Week 14 when the Atlanta Falcons come to town, led by former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

2024 Minnesota Vikings Schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8 — Vikings at New York Giants — noon

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 — Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers — noon

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 — Vikings vs. Houston Texans — noon

— noon Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 — Vikings at Green Bay Packers — noon

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 — Vikings vs. New York Jets in London — 8:30 a.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 — Vikings vs. Detroit Lions — noon

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24 — Vikings at Los Angeles Rams — 7:15 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 — Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts — noon

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 — Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars — noon

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 — Vikings at Tennessee Titans — noon

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 — Vikings at Chicago Bears — noon

— noon Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 — Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals — noon

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 — Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons — noon

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 16 — Vikings vs. Chicago Bears — 7 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 — Vikings at Seattle Seahawks — 3:05 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 — Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers — noon

— noon Week 18: TBD — Vikings at Detroit Lions — TBD

Click here for KSTP’s full Minnesota Vikings coverage.