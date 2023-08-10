Royce Lewis in St. Paul working his way back to the Twins

nbsp;

Throughout the variety of injuries he’s had to deal with, Royce Lewis is plenty familiar with CHS Field and the St. Paul Saints. He’s back on the eastside this week rehabbing as he works his way back toward re-joining the Twins.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports chat with Royce Lewis as he rehabs with the St. Paul Saints

Lewis has been away from the Twins since suffering an injury to his oblique muscle – an area located near the rib cage – back in early July.

Lee’s first game with the Saints this week featured him alongside 2022 first-round draft pick Brooks Lee, in a potential sneak preview of the Twins infield of the not-too-distant future.

Lewis hit a home run in that first game back in action on Tuesday.

"Welcome back, Royce!"



Rehabbing @Twins IF Royce Lewis hits one 441 ft. for the @StPaulSaints: pic.twitter.com/uqpP078pJr — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 9, 2023

The expectation is Lewis will likely be with the Saints through the rest of their home series this week, then potentially re-join the Twins when they return from a roadtrip on Tuesday.