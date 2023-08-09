Brooks Lee, Twins top-pick from 2022 draft, arrives in St Paul

nbsp;

Twins prospect Brooks Lee is the 2nd player from the 2022 MLB Draft to advance to the Triple-A level. He joined the St Paul Saints August 4th and made his Twin Cities debut Tuesday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Twins prospects Brooks Lee and Austin Martin as they play Class AAA ball with the St Paul Saints on what they hope is their path toward joining the Minnesota Twins

The Twins made Lee the 8th-overall pick in last year’s draft, selecting him straight out of playing college ball at Cal Tech-San Luis Obispo.

Lee quickly advanced through the Twins system – playing 4 games in the Rookie League, 25 with Class A Cedar Rapids and four with Class AA Wichita last season in his first summer as a pro.

After 87 games in Wichita to start the 2023 season, he was called up to the Saints last week.

Two of the Twins other top prospects are currently playing alongside Lee in St. Paul.

Fellow first-rounder Austin Martin has been with the Saints most of this season after working his way back from an injury. He suffered a UCL (elbow) injury this March after a solid start to Spring Training.

Toronto made Martin the 5th overall pick in the 2020 Draft. The Twins acquired him in July 2021 trade that sent Jose Berrios to the Blue Jays.

Royce Lewis is also currently with the Saints on a rehab stint after a strong start with the Twins this season. He’s been out since early July with an oblique (mid-body muscle) injury.

Lee and Lewis are the top two prospects in the Twins system, according to MLB.com. Martin ranks 8th.