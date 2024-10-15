Reunion: Vikings land RB Akers in trade with Houston

After spending part of the offseason rehabbing in Eagan, RB Cam Akers is returning to the Vikings.

Houston has agreed to trade Akers to the Vikings, a source confirms to KSTP Sports. They’ll also send a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick to Minnesota for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick, per NFL Media.

Akers played six games for the Vikings in 2023 before tearing his Achilles and he moved on to the Texans as a free agent in July. The Vikings acquired him in a trade last year with the Rams.

Akers has 40 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Akers knows the Vikings’ offense well, and provides quality depth. This doesn’t seem to have anything to do with starting RB Aaron Jones’ hip injury. He participated in Monday’s light practice and could even play Sunday vs. Detroit.