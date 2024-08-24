Off final break of season, flurry of signings have newly-restocked Loons eyeing playoff push

After soaring through the first third of the season, injuries and international duty absences saw Minnesota United stumble through the middle portion. Now, off the final break of the season, the Loons hope to ride new signings to a final-third surge in the remaining nine games to make the playoffs.

Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad’s first major splash since joining Minnesota United just prior to this season saw him acquire a half-dozen players in the summer transfer window and elevate another from the club’s MLS2 team.

Click the video box on this page to watch Minnesota United sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad discuss the team’s extraordinarily busy summer transfer window and what lies ahead for the Loons

Forward Kelvin Yeboah is the prized signing among the wave of newcomers. He’s a former Italian youth international who joins the Loons from Genoa of Serie A, soccer’s top division in Italy.

He fills the Designated Player slot that opened when midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was sold in May.

RELATED: Kelvin Yeboah Media Availability: August 20, 2024

Each MLS team has three Designated Player spots to sign players whose salaries do not count toward the salary cap.

24-year-old Yeboah has already played in the top leagues in Italy, Germany, France and Belgium scoring 43 goals in 181 career matches.

His contract with Minnesota United runs through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The Loons signed a second Designated Player in midfielder Joaquin Pereyra, who moves from Atletico Tucuman in Argentina’s top division.

The 25-year-old was also a youth international, having played for Argentina’s U-20 team, and his contract also runs through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

The Loons also signed Lakeville, Minnesota-native Loïc Mesanvi, elevating him from the club’s MLS2 squad.

The 20-year-old midfielder is a graduate of Lakeville South where he was the East Metro Player of the Year in 2021. He was also a finalist for the state’s Mr. Soccer award.

He’s already appeared in four games with the Loons in short-term call-ups.

"It means so much to me."



Loic on his first-team deal and playing at Allianz. pic.twitter.com/8vKwYYZj5f — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 23, 2024

The rest of the summer transfer window haul includes:

Center back Jefferson Diaz (transfer from Deportivo Cali – Colombia)

Left Back Anthony Markanich (trade acquisition from St Louis – MLS)

Wing Samuel Shashoua (transfer from Albacete – Spain)

Right back Matus Kmet (transfer from AS Trencin – Slovakia)