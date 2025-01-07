Q&A: Former Vikings coach Childress looks ahead to Rams matchup, opines on O’Connell

We caught up this week with former Vikings coach Brad Childress, via Zoom. He led the Vikings to three playoff appearances, compiling a record of 1-2.

He touched on how important playoff experience is, reviewed the Vikings’ painful loss at Detroit, and shared his thoughts on current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Childress was the head coach of the Vikings from 2006 until being let go in the middle of the 2010 season. He helped lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game during the 2009 season.

The Vikings also won consecutive NFC North division titles (2008-09) for the first time in 28 years (1977-78) under Childress.

Retired now, Childress spends time in Florida and in the Twin Cities.