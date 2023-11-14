PWHL jerseys unveiled with training camp set to open

With training camps for the inaugural season of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) set to begin this week, the league has unveiled the jerseys that the original six teams will wear this season.

The uniform unveiling comes a day after the league formally set training facilities for each squad, with Tria Rink named as Minnesota’s official training facility.

Minnesota’s jerseys use a purple, black and white color scheme, and the league says teams will wear their dark jerseys for home games and light-color models on the road. Meanwhile, Boston has a forest green, gray and white color scheme; Montreal’s is burgundy, storm and sand; New York’s colors are turquoise, navy blue and white; Ottawa has red, storm and white; and Toronto’s colors are blue, black and white.

Each uniform has a diagonal inscription of the market name on the sweater front.

Trademark filings made by the league last month offered a hint at potential team names, although none of them have officially been announced at this time. One of the six filings was for “Minnesota Superior.” It’s unclear when the official names will be announced.

The league is slated to start the regular season in January, with 24 games per team. A formal schedule hasn’t yet been released.