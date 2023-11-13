Tria Rink officially named PWHL Minnesota’s training facility

Minnesota’s new professional women’s hockey team doesn’t yet have a name but now officially has a training facility.

The PWHL announced Monday that Minnesota will train at Tria Rink, the same rink used by the Minnesota Wild.

It’s also just a few blocks from Xcel Energy Center, where the team will play its home games.

“Minnesota is excited to call TRIA Rink our practice facility,” PWHL Minnesota General Manager Natalie Darwitz said. “TRIA Rink is one of the best ice rinks in the State of Hockey with their unique atmosphere with the windows that allow natural light. Their rink staff is professional and goes the extra mile to truly make us feel that this is a home for our organization. Our players and staff will benefit from being in TRIA Rink, not only from an on-ice standpoint, but with the amenities it provides, and the staff who operate it.”

The team is also partnering with D1 Training for access to a premier off-ice training environment, the league says.

Minnesota’s training camp is set to open this week, with the inaugural season scheduled to start in January.

The team will feature several players with local ties, including the No. 1 overall pick of the league’s first draft.