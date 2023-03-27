Plitzuweit finalizes Gophers coaching staff

The new University of Minnesota women’s basketball staff is now complete.

Monday, the program’s new head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit, announced that Jason Jeschke, Aaron Horn and Ariel Braker are joining her staff.

“I am incredibly excited and thankful to have the opportunity to continue working alongside Jason, Aaron and Ariel,” Plitzuweit said in a statement. “We have great synergy and connectivity as a staff, and we have continued to learn and grow together over the years. I know that our players, staff, recruits and fans will be fired up when they have a chance to meet all three of our coaches as well.”

Jeschke worked under Plitzuweit for five years at South Dakota and her lone year at West Virginia last season.

Horn, like Jeschke, has worked with Plitzuweit for several years, including her entire tenure at both South Dakota and West Virginia. Before working with Plitzuweit, he spent time at Division II Ursuline College and also worked at the AAU level.

Braker will be at her third spot in three years after joining Plitzuweit’s staff ahead of her final season at South Dakota and following her to West Virginia last season. She’s also coached at Oakland, Lehigh, Western Texas, Grosse Point North High School and Wayne State. As a player, she was a three-time captain at Notre Dame under Muffet McGraw and was a member of the winningest class in program history, which posted a 138-15 overall record with four Final Four appearances and three championship game berths.

Jeschke will serve as the associate head coach while Horn and Braker will be assistant coaches under Plitzuweit.