Dawn Plitzuweit to be introduced as Gophers women’s basketball coach

The University of Minnesota’s newest coach is set to be formally introduced Monday afternoon.

A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to introduce Dawn Plitzuweit as the new head coach of the Gophers women’s basketball team. Her hiring was announced by the school on Saturday.

The press conference will take place at the women’s basketball practice court at Athletics Village in Minneapolis.

According to Gophers Athletics, the program signed Plitzuweit to a six-year deal.

Plitzuweit previously coached at Grand Valley State, Northern Kentucky, South Dakota, and, most recently, West Virginia.

She led all four teams to postseason play, with her time at South Dakota and West Virginia leading to NCAA tournament berths.