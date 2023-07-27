Plans unveiled for Joe Mauer’s Twins HOF induction ceremony

The Minnesota Twins have announced details for Joe Mauer’s induction ceremony into the club’s hall of fame.

As announced in January, Mauer is becoming the 38th member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he’s inducted on Aug. 5.

The club says it will host an inaugural Twins Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove on Aug. 4 that fans can join. A fan picture opportunity is also scheduled with Mauer from 5:15-5:45 p.m. before the Twins’ Aug. 4 game against Arizona.

On Aug. 5, Mauer will officially be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame, with a plaque unveiling set for 4:15 p.m. and the induction ceremony set to begin before first pitch.

The first 10,000 fans at the Aug. 5 game will get a commemorative Mauer Hall of Fame pin, and all fans at that game will get a digital commemorative ticket, the team says.

Mauer, a St. Paul native, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Twins in the 2001 MLB Draft and spent his entire 15-year career with his hometown club. Despite injuries hampering him later in his career and forcing a shift from catcher to first base, Mauer hit .306 for his career with 143 home runs, 428 doubles, 923 RBI and a .388 on-base percentage.

He finished his career with 921 games at catcher, the most in Twins history, won the 2009 American League Most Valuable Player Award, three Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, six All-Star selections and three AL batting titles, something no other catcher in AL history has ever done. He ranks first on the Twins all-time list in doubles and times on base (3,087); is second in games (1,858), hits (2,123), walks (939) and at-bats (6,930); third in runs scored (1,018) and total bases (3,040); fifth in RBI; and tied for 12th in home runs.

The Twins retired Mauer’s No. 7 jersey on June 15, 2019.