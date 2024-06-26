Olympians Suni Lee, Shane Wiskus prepare for hometown 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Trials

St. Paul’s Suni Lee and Spring Park’s Shane Wiskus made Olympic debuts in the 2021 Tokyo Games, and they’ll have have home-court advantage as they take the floor this weekend hoping to be part of the U.S. Gymnastics team for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials are at Target Center (Men: Thu/Sat, Women: Fri/SUN) where this year’s team will be determined.

Lee won a gold medal in the all-around at the 2021 Games in Tokyo.

Wiskus was a 3-time national champion in college at the University of Minnesota.

Spring Park-native, Mound-Westonka & University of Minnesota grad, and 2021 Olympian Shane Wiskus prepares to warm up for a practice session at Target Center ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials