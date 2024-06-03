Oluwaseyi among 9 MNUFC players called up for international duty

Nine Minnesota United players have been called up for international duty, the team announced Monday.

That list includes forward Tani Oluwaseyi, who got his first-ever call-up from the Canada National Team.

The others to receive a call-up are: Dayne St. Clair (Canada), midfielders Robin Lod (Finland), Kervin Arriaga (Honduras), Joseph Rosales (Honduras), Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), Carlos Harvey (Panama), forward Teemu Pukki (Finland), and defender Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico).

The international window runs from June 3 through 11.

Minnesota United says everyone except St. Clair is expected to return to the club before its match against Seattle on June 15.