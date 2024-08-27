Now on outside-looking-in, Minnesota United needs late-season push toward playoffs

Twelve games into this season, Minnesota United was 7-2-3, comfortably sitting second place in the Western Conference. In fourteen games since, a variety of issues ranging from injuries to untimely red cards to players absent on international duty to a star “designated player” no-showing, has seen the Loons go 2-9-3.

KSTP Sports chat with Loons goalie Dayne St. Clair and head coach Eric Ramsay at United's weekly media availability

The slump, which continued in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Seattle now has United below the playoff cut line for the first time all season.

They’re currently in 11th place, two below the ninth and final spot in the MLS posseason, with eight games left in the regular season.

If there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s that the Loons first integration of the half-dozen players they added in the summer’s final transfer window paid immediate dividends.

In his Loons debut, Kelvin Yeboah scored both United goals against Seattle and defender Jefferson Diaz started and played well.

If the Loons are going to re-engage with the playoff race, the schedule seems favorable.

Playing at last-placed San Jose this Saturday, the Loons then come home to play next-to-last St. Louis for the start of a run having four of six at Allianz Field. That run also includes a date with third-from last Kansas City.