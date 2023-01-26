Twin Cities natives Noah Cates, Nick Seeler back home w/ Flyers to face Wild

Stillwater-native Noah Cates and Eden Prairie-grad Nick Seeler are back home as members of the Philadelphia Flyers to take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Cates made his NHL-debut at the Xcel Energy Center with the Flyers last season, and has established himself with the team this season.

He also skated at the “X” in State Tournament games while with Stillwater.

His brother Jackson is also in the Flyers organization. Jackson has played 20 games with the Flyers over the last three seasons – five this year – but is currently with their minor-league affiliate in the AHL.

Seeler played his first two-and-a-half pro seasons with the Wild, after skating one season with the Gophers. He also skated in State Tournament games during high school as a member of the Eden Prairie Eagles.

Both players also played in Hockey Day in Minnesota as high schoolers. HDM celebrates its 16th annual celebration this weekend in White Bear Lake.

Edina-native Kieffer Bellows is also on the Flyers roster. He came over the Philly this season after spending his first four pro seasons in the New York Islanders system.

The Flyers come to St Paul 7th in the Metropolitan Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference.