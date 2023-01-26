Back from bumpy roadtrip, Wild home for two before All-Star break

Home from a 4-game roadtrip that saw them go 1-3 and fall behind the playoff cut line, the Wild have two home games to try to boost spirits before the week-long All-Star break.

Forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch Thursday night, benched after a bad penalty led to a key goal in Tampa in the Wild’s last game.

The Wild play Philadelphia Thursday night then Buffalo on Saturday before the All-Star Break. They’re looking to shake a 3-game losing streak and a run of losing six of their last nine games.