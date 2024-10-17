No. 1 Maple Grove outlasts No. 3 Minnetonka in regular-season finale

The regular season didn’t come to a boring conclusion for two of the top-ranked teams in the state. No. 1 Maple Grove beat No. 3 Minnetonka in a 4th quarter thriller, 31-21, Thursday afternoon at Minnetonka High School.

Minnetonka opened the game by scoring a touchdown on their first drive, and built a 14-0 lead into the second quarter after a 69-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Francois to Vinny May.

Maple Grove scored 21 unanswered points, taking the lead in the third quarter. Crimson junior quarterback Kaden Harney threw three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Dylan Vokal.

The Skippers tied the game at 21 in the fourth quarter after Francois’s four-yard touchdown run.

A tipping point in the game came on Minnetonka’s next offensive drive, Francois was talked in Minnetonka’s end zone, and fumbled the ball, recovered by Maple Grove for a go-ahead score.

The Crimson sealed the win after a 45-yard field goal from Henry Sievers.

Maple Grove concludes the regular season with an 8-0 record. Minnetonka ends with a 6-2 record.

The 6A playoffs start on Friday, October, 25.