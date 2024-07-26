NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr. struggling to see 2024 Vikings as playoff team

NFL legend and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald Jr. now is an analyst for ESPN. While at the 3M Open in Blaine this week, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson asked Fitzgerald Jr. to breakdown the Vikings’ 2024 playoff chances.

In a more competitive NFC and in a very tough division, Fitzgerald Jr. isn’t convinced that the Vikings will make the postseason.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Fitzgerald Jr.***

Fitzgerald Jr., who spent 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, ended his playing days with 17,432 yards and 1,432 receptions, both second to San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

A Twin Cities native, he played in high school for Holy Angels.