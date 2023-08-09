NBA fines Edwards over chair incident in Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for an incident following the team’s season-ending loss in Denver this spring.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting it was waiting for the criminal investigation to finish. That ended last month when prosecutors dismissed two misdemeanor assault charges.

That stemmed from accusations that Edwards hit two women with a chair as he left the court after Minnesota’s April 25 loss in Denver.

His lawyer released a statement after the charge was filed, calling it “baseless” and saying Edwards simply moved and set down the chair and never intended to hurt anyone.

Edwards signed a five-year maximum extension with the Timberwolves last month and is currently playing for Team USA in the World Cup.