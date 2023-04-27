Edwards’ lawyer calls assault charges baseless

An attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has released a statement after Edwards was accused of hitting two women with a chair following the team’s season-ending loss in Denver.

Edwards was cited for third-degree assault by Denver police following the game Tuesday night.

Wednesday, the Timberwolves said the organization was “aware of the alleged incident” and “in the process of gathering more information.”

Harvey Steinberg, Edwards’ lawyer, released the following statement through the team Thursday:

“With the game over, Anthony’s exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later. As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone. Despite these innocent facts, the Denver Police Department inexplicably chose to charge Anthony with two counts of misdemeanor assault. Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.