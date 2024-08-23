Myisha Hines-Allen ‘super excited’ to join Lynx after trade Tuesday

After playing in 27 games this season for Washington, averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and a career-high 2.7 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen is now a forward for the Lynx.

She was acquired in a trade Tuesday. In return, the Mystics acquired two players — Olivia Époupa and Sika Koné — and the Lynx’s second-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Hines-Allen made her Lynx debut in Wednesday’s win at Las Vegas.

We spoke with Hines-Allen after Friday’s shoot-around ahead of the Friday night rematch vs. the Aces.

***Click the video box above to watch Hines-Allen meet with reporters on Aug. 23rd***

Hines-Allen noted that she considered the Lynx in free agency three years ago. So is very pumped about being here now. She has a history with Lynx star Napheesa Collier, having played with her in Europe.

The Lynx are expected to be most aided by Hines-Allen’s rebounding ability.